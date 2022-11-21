Efforts on to ensure justice on doorstep: BHC CJ

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan Sunday said measures were being taken to provide justice to the citizens on their doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of judicial complex building in Basima area of Kharan district. Justice Naeem said the mission was to provide prompt justice to the citizens on their doorstep, adding that the judicial complex building to be built in Basima would prove to be a ''fortress of justice''.

Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar of Balochistan High Court, Justice Abdullah Baloch, President Balochistan High Court Bar (BHC); Abdul Majeed Kakar, President Quetta Bar; Abid Panezai, President of Washuk Bar; Advocate Rahimullah Hajizai, Habib Rehman Baloch, Mir Attaullah Langu, Nazar Jan Isazai, Zahoor Ahmed Baloch and others spoke on the occasion.

The chief justice and other judges also visited Civil Hospital Basima and Government Boys High School and Inter College where they reviewed the work on under construction buildings. At the end of the ceremony, Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan formally announced the status of session division for Basima.