Body of abducted child found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a child, who had been abducted some five days ago, was found in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Sunday.

Hussainullah Mahsud, 7, a resident of Makeen in South Waziristan who is presently living in Mir Badshah Colony near Qureshi Morr in Dera Ismail Khan, was abducted when his father was shifting to another home in Usman Ghani Town.

The police said that the child had been kidnapped by his relative Kamil Mahsud when he was taking care of goods along with his other brother, Adnan Mahsud, 9, in the home.

Mir Hamad Mahsud, father of the victim child, had registered the report with the University Police Station.

According to Adnan Mahsud, Kamil Mahsud, a resident of Makeen in South Waziristan who is also presently living in Mir Badshah Colony, had come and locked him in the room and kidnapped his brother Hussainullah Mahsud. Later his throat-slit body was found in the sugarcane fields in Qureshi Morr. Soon after the recovery of the body of the abducted child, the police arrested the accused Kamil Mahsud, who had confessed to have killed the child by slitting his throat.