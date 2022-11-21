Call to include subject on diabetes in nursing syllabus

LAHORE:In order to control diabetes and provide full awareness about this threat, it is the need of hour to include subject on diabetes in the nursing syllabus and introduce diploma classes on diabetes for nurses.

“This step would further improve the treatment of patients and nurses would be able to take better care of people suffering from diabetes,” said Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer Uddin Medical College (PGMI/AMC), while addressing a seminar organised by Lahore General Hospital on ‘Life without diabetes’.

On this occasion Prof of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique, MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Kashif Aziz, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Umar Ejaz, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Sonia Ayub and Dr Maryam Khalid spoke on the disease whereas Nursing Superintendent Mamona Sattar, Dr Jafar Shah, Dr Salman Shakeel, young doctors, medical students and nurses participated in the seminar.

Prof Al-Freed said that in the current era, property, gold ornaments and currency are not only taken in inheritance, but diabetes is also transmitted in many families and there are patients who need more caution about this disease. He said that home kitchens must have to be inhabited again and diabetic patients should pay special attention towards cholesterol. He said excessive cholesterol can cause blindness, heart disease, stroke, and eye problems, and if a diabetic patient follows preventive measures, he can avoid financial burden.

Prof Tahir Siddique said in the disease of diabetes the main reasons include obesity, unhealthy lifestyle, and family history of diabetes, imbalance blood fat, aging and blood pressure.