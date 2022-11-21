Brazil the last team to arrive in Qatar

DOHA: Neymar and the rest of the Brazil World Cup squad arrived in Doha late Saturday.

The South Americans´ flight from Turin in Italy where they have been based this week touched down at around 23:00 local time (21:00GMT).

In search of a sixth world title Brazil enjoyed an outstanding qualifying campaign, as they went unbeaten to finish top of the single South American qualifying group.

Tite’s squad was the last to arrive of the 32 assembling for the World Cup which kicks off on Sunday with the hosts facing Ecuador.

Brazil, knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals in the 2018 edition in Russia, open their campaign against Serbia next Thursday.

Brazil’s last World Cup triumph was 20 years ago inspired by the attacking triumvirate of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho.

The class of 2022 are due to have their first training session on Sunday evening at Al Arabi stadium.