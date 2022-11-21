Pakistan to host Asian Junior Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan has won the bid to host the 2024 Asian Individual Junior Squash Championship.

It has been learnt that Asian Squash Federation (ASF) informed Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in this regard in the 42nd ASF Annual General Meeting (Virtual) held on Saturday.

“ASF confirmed the bid of PSF for the hosting rights of this championship,” said a source associated with PSF while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that ASF informed PSF in the AGM meeting and they would soon announce this officially on their website. But the issue will be of participation of India because Pakistan is not likely to send its team for the 21st Asian Junior Team Championships scheduled in India from February 8-12.

“We generally avoid going to India so PSF is not likely to send its team to the championship in India,” said an official of PSF. He added that PSF writes to Pakistan Sports Board and Foreign Office for approvals for participation in events in India.