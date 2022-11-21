Surgery rules out Shaheen Shah for England Test series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan pace bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England following an appendicitis surgery at a local hospital here Sunday.

The pacer’s family sources have told ‘The News’ that Shaheen was experiencing pain and discomfort in his lower abdomen late Saturday and following a consultation process with local as well as Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) doctors, he was advised a surgery. Shaheen then underwent the surgical process early Sunday.

“He is feeling very comfortable following the minor surgical process required to remove his appendicitis. He is expected to be discharged early Monday (today) after going through the required tests,” said the concerned medical officer when approached.

The doctors have advised Shaheen complete rest for the next two weeks before starting any light or medium-range exercises.

“The doctors have advised him complete rest for the two weeks before restarting light to medium exercises. The PCB’s doctors and local specialists operating on the bowler stayed in constant touch with the speedster. The timely decision on his surgery has saved Shaheen from any further discomfort,” his brother Riaz Afridi told ‘The News’.

Following two weeks of required rest, Shaheen will undergo two weeks of the rehabilitation process that is expected to run till late December, meaning he cannot take part in the three-match Test series against England that also runs till late December.

Shaheen had twisted his knee during Pakistan’s last Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Though he recovered well to help Pakistan reach the final of the World Cup T20, he again broke down in the final, putting extra stress on the knee while accepting a skier to remove English batsman Brooks. Shaheen was unable to complete his quota of four overs in the final resulting in Pakistan’s defeat in the end.

The PCB planned a two-week of the rehabilitation process for speedster days on his arrival from Australia. However, following the surgery, his rehabilitation process has been further delayed.

“It would be at his full recovery from the surgery that Shaheen will be asked to join the rehabilitation process that will run for further two weeks before restarting competitive match practice. What we want is to have Shaheen fit and ready for the two-match Test series against New Zealand to be staged in Pakistan in January. Shaheen’s fitness is of utmost importance for us,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

He added that the PCB doctors’ panel would ensure that speedster recovers fully and attains good rhythm before exposing him to international cricket.

“Even if he has to miss the series against New Zealand, there is no issue. We want Shaheen to be hundred percent fit before rejoining the national team for international cricket.”

Squad for England Tests to be announced today

The consultation process to select the Pakistan team for the three-match Test series against England has been finalised as Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim is set to announce the formation at a press briefing in Lahore today (Monday) morning.

“The team for the entire series will be announced on Monday. The consultation process between chief selector Mohammad Wasim, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and Captain Babar Azam concluded over the weekend. Now the team will be announced. Spinner Ibrar Ahmed and wicketkeeper batsman Haseebullah could be the surprising inclusions in the team for the series.”