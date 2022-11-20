Drug peddler among 3 held in Hangu action

HANGU: Three accused, including a drug peddler, were arrested during a search and strike operation in the Shanawari area in the limits of City Police Station, police said on Saturday.
They said that the police party led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, City Circle, Amjad Hussain and Station House Officer Mahmood Alam Khattak carried out a search and strike operation against drug smugglers and gunrunners in Shanawari area.
They said that the police arrested three accused, including a drug peddler and two armed men.
The police claimed to have recovered weapons from the accused, including two Kalashnikovs, pistol and dozens of cartridges besides 2.5 kilogram hashish.
