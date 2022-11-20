Pakistan Music Festival at Arts Council enthralling public

The three-day Pakistan Music Festival organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), which began on Friday night, featured various genres of music that is loved in the country on its first day.

A major highlight of the first day was the performance of Sufi singer Sanam Marvi who garnered much applause by the audience who sat at the ACP lawn in large numbers to listen to her.

The second day of the festival started on Saturday night with the performance of singer Muneeb Khan, a student of the ACP’s music academy.

Another vocalist Muhammad Zubair presenting a tribute to legendary folk singer Tufail Niazi, while singers Jahanzeb Ali, Imran Javed, Aziz Warsi, Sagheer Ahmed, Akhlaq Bashir, Intizar Hussain and Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan paid homage to the emperor of Ghazal singing, Mehdi Hasan.

Singers Mahnoor Sahar and Narodha Malini in their melodious voices sang memorable songs of Nayyara Noor who recently passed away. An ensemble of the ACP Music Academy gave a memorable performance under the guidance of Imran Momina Emu.

The audience swayed to the rock style music presented by vocalist Arman Rahim and well-known guitarist Afaq Adnan, while folk artistes Akhtar Chanal and Mai Dhai delighted the audience with traditional folk songs.

Giving a modern touch to Sufi music, singer Ahmed Jahanzeb evoked the magic of his voice. The festival will end today (Sunday).

The last day of the event will feature classical music by maestros such as Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Umrao Bundu Khan. Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi will also be a highlight of the day.