Saturday November 19, 2022
Qul for ex-LHC judge Ausaf

November 19, 2022

Lahore High Court retired Justice Ausaf Ali Khan passed away yesterday after protracted illness.Quran Khawani for his soul will be held at 3:30pm today (Saturday) at his residence House No 115/11/A Munir Road/Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt. He was father-in-law of former Federal Secretary Nawabzada Mazhar Ali Khan. Family contacts are 03444699979 and 0423667367.

