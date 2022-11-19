‘Smoking major factor behind COPD’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said that Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a disease of the respiratory system which includes inflammation of the respiratory tract, edema, lung disorders, breathing difficulties and infections and lack of energy while smokers are not aware of the dangers of this disease.

Therefore, it is important to discourage smoking at all levels because one person who smokes directly affects 10 people around him. Every year 30-lakh people around the world die due to this disease.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants of awareness walk organised by Pulmonology Department of Lahore General Hospital on Friday. HOD Pulmonology Dr Javed Magsi, Dr Irfan Malik and Dr Khalid bin Aslam gave detailed information about the prevention of this disease.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that the reason for the spread of this disease is environmental and air pollution, which affects the respiratory system of workers in factories, traffic smoke and particles of products, produced inside the factory.

He said that in order to prevent this disease, apart from the govt institutions, the people also have to fulfill their responsibilities and take preventive measures to eradicate the causes of disease. A person affected by COPD can suffer from diseases like heart diseases, lung cancer and asthma, so there is a strong need to focus on the elimination of this disease.

Talking to the media representatives, Prof Al-Fareed said that the modern industrial development, the establishment of unplanned residential areas/colonies, the rush of vehicles on the roads due to the increase in population and the lack of proper monitoring of the fitness of these vehicles by the relevant departments. Due to this, the vehicles emitting smoke are seen on the city roads, which are affecting the health of the people badly.

Principal PGMI highlighted that creating awareness among the citizens about this disease is the need of the hour so that people can take other precautions besides using face masks in public places, factories to avoid air pollution. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar further said that under self-determination, citizens should take preventive measures as an integral part of their lives while being concerned about their health.

At the end of the walk, pamphlets based on precautionary measures were also distributed among the citizens. Doctors, nurses and paramedics were present on this occasion.