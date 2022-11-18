Movement of passengers, goods trade and oil: Maulana Asad inks historic agreement with Russia

ISLAMABAD: During his landmark visit to Moscow, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood has inked a historic agreement with Russian Federation that will facilitate movement of passengers and goods trade between Pakistan and Russia.

Maulana Asad, who is also the central leader of the JUIF, had extremely useful talks in his maiden visit with his Russian hosts.

Highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Thursday that the

trip would prove to be momentous since it would play a significant role in enhancing political and financial ties between the two countries.

The minister will return home early next week and submit report to the prime minister about his visit. Interestingly, Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has hinted that Pakistan would procure oil from Russia and Islamabad has already intimated about it to Washington.

He indicated Sunday last that Pakistan overcame the United States’ opposition to the purchase of Russian oil and stressed that Islamabad intended to enter into the fuel import deal with Moscow on terms similar to those agreed by New Delhi. It has been officially stated here Thursday that a road transport agreement has been signed between Pakistan and Russia to pave way for promoting commercial and public relations between both countries.

Maulana Asad Mahmood had an important meeting with Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev in which an international road transport agreement was signed, said a press release. On the occasion, the minister said Russia was a resource-rich and technologically advanced country. “This agreement will pave way for establishing commercial and public relations between the two countries. The agreement will provide a framework for the movement of passengers and goods trade between the two countries,” he said.

He said it would make travel and delivery of goods easy between Pakistan and Russia. “Pakistan exports fruits, garments, surgical instruments, leather and agricultural products to Russia. On the other hand, Russia is the fourth largest LNG exporting country in the world and has offered to sell LNG to Pakistan at a lower price than other countries, he said.

He was of the view that this agreement between Pakistan and Russia was the need of the hour. It may be mentioned that through this agreement, transport operations would be carried out on basis of road transport permits, which will be provided free of cost to transporters by the competent authorities of both countries.

A joint working group would be formed soon to streamline the operational rules and regulations and to examine issues related to its implementation. Peace would be restored and business activities will resume in the region in future after the resolution of political issues related to Russia-Ukraine war.

The sources reminded that Islamabad and Kremlin have signed the first agreement that would open the vistas for greater economic collaboration between the two countries. The significance of the accord couldn’t marginalise by any method since it will not only enhance connectivity in the region but will also help both the countries to explore new avenues for working closely in various fields.