Apca to protest outside KP Assembly on Nov 26

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) has announced a protest rally outside the provincial assembly on November 26 against a notification regarding the termination of pensions.
Addressing to a meeting of clerks at education office, Apca general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri said that phase wise protest of the employees would continue the across the province till the government withdrew the notification about abolition of pensions and dismissal of 1,000 government employees of the health department, as well as the privatisation of around 54 hospitals.
Aurangzeb Kashmiri added that the provincial government, instead of solving the problems of government employees, is creating more issues.
