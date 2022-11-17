Two shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in the limits of the Cantt Police Station here on Wednesday.
The sources said that Dost Muhammad, Izat Khan and Noor Muhammad, residents of South Waziristan, were on their way in a car after attending a jirga on Small Dam when two motorcyclists opened fire on them. As a result, Dost Muhammad and Izat Khan died on the spot while Noor Muhammad sustained injuries.
PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud has demanded safe recovery of six coalminers, who were abducted by the BLA...
PESHAWAR: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association has condemned and rejected the...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has repeated non-bailable warrants for the arrest of six absconding suspects...
MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association has announced a protest rally outside the provincial assembly on November 26...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved to purchase 1,200 drone cameras for the police and other...
Comments