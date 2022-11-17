Two shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in the limits of the Cantt Police Station here on Wednesday.

The sources said that Dost Muhammad, Izat Khan and Noor Muhammad, residents of South Waziristan, were on their way in a car after attending a jirga on Small Dam when two motorcyclists opened fire on them. As a result, Dost Muhammad and Izat Khan died on the spot while Noor Muhammad sustained injuries.