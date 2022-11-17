Lahore 2nd top most polluted city in world

LAHORE:Provincial metropolis stood 2nd in the ranking of world’s top 10 most polluted cities here Wednesday.

Data collected from IQAir, the top most polluted city in the world on Wednesday was Belgrade, Serbia with an AQI of 171. Lahore stood second with an AQI of 165 and Kolkata, India was third with an AQI of 164.

Rest of the cities were Karachi, with an AQI of 159, Mumbai, with an AQI of 156, Sofia, Bulgaria with an AQI of 154, Chengdu, China with an AQI of 154, Zagreb, Croatia, with an AQI of 153, Dhaka, Bangladesh with an AQI of 145 and Hangzhou, China with an AQI of 145. Meanwhile, the city witnessed a hazy day with cold and partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday. Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while fog was likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours. Rainfall was recorded only at Ormara, Murree and Rawalakot. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 12.2°C and maximum was 24.4°C.