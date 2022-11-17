SSP Altaf Hussain retires after 38 years of police service

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigations District East Altaf Hussain has retired after serving 38 years in the Sindh police.

He joined the provincial police force as an assistant sub-inspector in 1984. During his service, he got no major punishment or red entry in his service sheet. He served in different police stations as an SHO and also served as DSP.

He got fame for probing a dual murder case of a young couple in 2007 with the help of a parrot. He was posted as the Surjani Town SDPO at that time. According to Hussain, the dead bodies of a young couple, both of whom had bullet injuries in their necks, were found lying on a bed along with a suicide note. As he initiated the investigation, he checked the house and saw three parrots in a cage.

With the help of the birds, the police arrested a bank’s watchman, his wife and brother who confessed that they first poisoned the couple and then shot them because the man, who was a banker, had taken action against him.