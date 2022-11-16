JI’s Hafiz Naeem demands Karachi LG polls under Pak Army, Rangers

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman demanded immediate Local Government elections in Karachi under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and Rangers.

He was talking to the media outside the building of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after attending a hearing of applications against delay in LG polls here on Tuesday.

“We want the ECP to use its constitutional authority and announce immediate LG polls in Karachi,” he said. Hafiz Naeem observed that a similar stance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for delaying polls showed that they were escaping from the LG elections in Karachi, and could not face voters there.

“The Election Commission also observed that if the Sindh Government is facing a shortage of security personnel then it could request for the force from the Punjab Government.” “Rangers have also shown consent before the Sindh High Court that they are ready to provide security for the polls while services of Pakistan Army can also be acquired,” Naeemur Rehman said.

Calling upon the ECP to use its powers to hold elections, he said the MQM and PTI itself had accepted census results in Karachi and if there was any issue of demarcation of union councils, it could force the major coalition partners for legislation.