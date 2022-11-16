It’s prime minister’s right to name COAS: Ex-Servicemen Society

ISLAMABAD: Patron-in-Chief of ex-Servicemen Society Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Ali Chishti has said that under the Constitution appointment of army chief is prime minister’s privilege.

Addressing a press conference along with his colleagues at the National Press Club on Tuesday, the former army veteran said that the governance system in Pakistan was democratic. And in a democratic country bureaucracy is the backbone of the administrative structure which includes both civil and uniform officers. “The Army is a part of the government,” he added.

Lt Gen (retd) Chishti said that situation in the country was not congenial. “Swear words are being used… and this shouldn’t happen.” He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was asking for appointment of new army chief on merit. “The outgoing army chief sends his proposals, and keeping in view the proposals the prime minister decides to appoint the COAS,” Chishti explained the merit. He said that every lieutenant general was fit to command any charge in the army. He said that it was the duty of the army to guard country’s border, adding that the army protected the homeland by offering sacrifices.

About attack on Imran Khan, the army veteran said that the assailant might not have wanted to kill the PTI chairman. Chishti said that he was the patron-in-chief of the only ex-Servicemen Society that was registered and founded in 1991. He said that the society consists of veterans from army, navy and air force. He said that the ex-Servicemen Society has no connection with a society in Lahore.

However, he said that it was the constitutional right of retired armed forces officials to join politics.