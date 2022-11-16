PIA starts Lahore to Istanbul flights

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines have started flights for Istanbul. The first flight took off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday.

The airline will now operate six weekly flights from Pakistan to Istanbul and Pakistani passengers will be able to fly to 28 cities in Europe, the UK and US under the PIA-Turkish Airlines code.

PIA had decided on flights to Istanbul on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey this year. A ceremony was held at the Lahore Airport, attended by Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan and Turkey have strong relations and the flight operation will further improve people-to-people contact.

He said PIA is making efforts to improve its services and expand its network for the convenience of passengers. Chief Executive Officer PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, Chief Commercial Officer, Nosherwan Adil and senior officials were present at the ceremony.

PIA will operate 4 flights from Islamabad and 2 flights from Lahore. PIA flight on arrival at the Istanbul airport was given a water gun salute. CEO Turkish Airlines Bilal Uksi and Istanbul authorities greeted CEO PIA and passengers at the aircraft.