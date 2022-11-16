PTI says current government behind allegations

(L-R): Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Shahzad Akbar. —PID/APP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders have strongly denied the charges levelled by Umer Farooq Zahoor.

Shireen Mazari said: “A wanted man, a criminal and we are to believe his word! Joke! Earlier this morning dictator Zia’s man Gen retd Chishti gave a bizarre presser to try & target IK followed by this drama. Desperation writ large esp when nothing works.”

Shahzad Akbar said he had never met or spoken to Umar Farooq Zahoor. He said that Umar Farooq Zahoor registered a case against him in Islamabad Thana Secretariat. “He registered a fake case against me although the law is that no case can be registered unless a person is in the country.”

He said Umar Farooq Zahoor was “FIA’s wanted man” but his case was terminated by the current government.

Fawad Chaudhary said Imran Khan had purchased the watch following due process.

“This is reflected in his tax returns and in the election commission filings. The person Geo and Jang interviewed has no relation with Imran Khan directly or indirectly; and the watch was not sold to him.”

PTI made several allegations against Umar Farooq Zahoor including his pictures with a few retired generals and alleged the current govt was behind him.

Former PTI minister Faisal Vawda said that he had met Umar Farooq Zahoor with a Dubai Sheikh on the instructions of Imran Khan. Referring to his viral picture, Vawda said he met Umar Farooq Zahoor in his ministry office on instructions of PM (Imran Khan) and the meeting was attended by four other ministers including senior officials.

A PTI source said that Farhat Shahzadi has denied any involvement in the deal. She has not made any public statement but Shahzad Akbar took to Twitter to deny allegations made against him.

On a local TV channel, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, the husband of Farah Gogi, rejected the story of Umer Farooq Zahoor about the two million dollars paid for the Toshakhana gift.