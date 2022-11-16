Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum hospital Lahore after assassination attempt. Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Within seven days, the Punjab government has changed the Joint Investigation Team, which will conduct an investigation into the case of Imran Khan’s assassination attempt, thrice

The first time JIT was made on November 9, 2022 while the second JIT was constituted on November 10, 2022. Now on November 15, 2022, again, the JIT has been constituted to conduct the investigation into the case FIR No691/2022 under sections 302/324/440-PPC, 7ATA, 1997 registered at Police Station, City Wazirabad.

Captain Retired Asad Ullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department, the Government of Punjab, has issued a notification on the formation of JIT.

According to documents available with The News, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, CCPO Lahore, has been made convener of the JIT. Syed Khurram Ali, RPO DG Khan, has been made a member, Ehsan Ullah Chohan, AIG/Monitoring Investigation Branch, Punjab, Malik Tariq Mehboob, SP Pothwar Division, Rawalpindi, and Naseeb Ullah Khan, SP/RO CTD have been made members of the JIT.

Sources claimed that it was decided to change the convener in CM’s meeting with Moonis Elahi and Imran Khan. There were some reservations on the convener Tariq Chohan, DIG Establishment, CPO, who was made the convener on November 9, 2022. In the recent JIT, Muhammad Zafar Buzdar, DPO Vehari, has been excluded.