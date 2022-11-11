Assassination attempt on Imran a ‘lone wolf attack’: report

ISLAMABAD: An intelligence agency (not the ISI) report submitted to the federal government on assassination attempt on Imran Khan does not find any conspiracy involved and terms it a lone-wolf attack.

The report says that the gunshots by the pistol were followed by SMG fire by some unknown deputed for security purposes in the rally. It says that no other associate of the assailant has been ascertained so far.

While referring to the postmortem report, it said that the wound on the head of the only deceased in the attack was apparently caused by a rifle projectile and was not due to 30 bore or 9mm pistol fire.

As per the CTD forensic team, the report said, eight bullets hit the container-top, six bullet holes were found, whereas two bullets brushed aside the container wall. The report said that one assailant opened fire on the container carrying Imran Khan and other PTI leaders. Thirteen persons, including Imran Khan, sustained injuries, whereas an individual died on the spot. The assailant Muhammad Naveed was caught red-handed from the crime scene.

“As per assessment based on information available so far, he was a self-motivated individual,” the report said. The assailant confessed that he targeted Imran owing to his alleged wrong religious beliefs. “He had no repentance over what he did. He denied involvement or provocation by any other individual. As per the interrogators, his behaviour immediately after arrest and during interrogation was firm, confident and resolute without any repentance. He still claims that if he is released, he will kill Imran,” said the report.

The assailant was holding an automatic 9mm pistol. The assailant directed shots towards the container and emptied nearly all rounds in one go. Reportedly, 12 empties of 9mm and two of SMG have been collected from the crime scene. On arrest, two magazines and 13 live bullets were also recovered from him.

In its analysis of the postmortem report of the deceased (Moazzam), the report said: a) The entry wound is 3 cm X 1 cm whereas the exit wound is 12 cm X 9 cm. b) There is no blackening or tattooing around injuries. C) The wound was apparently caused by a rifle projectile and was not due to 30 bore or 9mm pistol fire. D) Had these injuries been caused by Naveed’s pistol, there would have been blackening or tattooing marks around Moazzam’s eyebrow. Moreover, in that case measurement of the entry and the exit would have been less around 1 cm X 1.5 cm or 1 cm X .85 cm.

The assailant remained in Saudi Arabia for almost eight years and returned to Pakistan in February 2022. Reportedly, he is a drug addict using hash/ cannabis. He attended school up to class 3 and has no formal religious education. He or his family has no considerable political affiliation, the report said.

“The information ascertained so far suggests the incident to be a lone-wolf attack. Neither the investigation nor any information has confirmed that the assailant was accompanied by any accomplice,” the report said.