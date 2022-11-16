LG elections in Karachi inevitable, says MPA Shahzad Qureshi

Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter has said the local government elections are inevitable in Karachi. It has been proved by the alliance between the PPP and the MQM that they are running away from the election process, and each time these two parties have played a negative role in getting the elections postponed.

The PPP and het MQM are supporting each other because they have realised that their politics is buried in Karachi, MPA Qureshi said, adding that history is witness to the fact that parties dreaming of governance have bargained only for ministries.

If MQM was serious about constituencies and Karachi, it would have ensured the resolution of this issue by the government, he said, adding that the people of Karachi have rejected both parties, and even the imported government made up of 13 parties could not do anything for Karachi and people are looking towards the PTI.

Earlier, Qureshi also submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against the assassination attack on Imran Khan.