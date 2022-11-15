‘Participation in FIH Nations Cup mandatory’

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that participation of Pakistan in the FIH Nations Cup is mandatory, so the federal government should provide funds for it.

"There are chances to qualify for the Olympics in case of victory," he said in a statement. "There will also be an opportunity to participate in the FIH Pro-League, which will increase Pakistan's ranking," he added.

President PHF further said that if Pakistan did not participate in this international event, heavy fine would be imposed on Pakistan and there was also a possibility of ban. “The federal government should provide funds to the Pakistan Hockey Team to participate in the FIH Nation Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa later this month. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Sindh government have always supported Pakistan hockey," he said.

Khokhar said that talented players were given opportunities on the basis of merit and they showed their full potential in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and won bronze medal. He said that the result in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has raised the spirits of the players. "They have won the hearts of the nation by coming to the victory stand," he added.

He announced that for the preparation of FIH Nation Cup, Greenshirts training camp would be held in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium, so that the momentum of the players could continue.