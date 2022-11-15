Demo against PTI MPA for ‘sheltering’ three bothers’ killers

LAHORE:Family members of three real brothers, who were shot dead in Malka Hans Pakpattan 12 days ago, staged a protest demonstration in front of Punjab Assembly on Friday, against PTI MPA Ahmed Shah Khagga for allegedly providing shelter to the murderers.

The protesters chanted slogans against the PTI MPA and demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan look into the matter and forbid the MPA Ahmed Shah Khagga from sheltering the murderers. Tariq, paternal cousin of the victims, accused the MPA Ahmed Shah of not only proving shelter to the murderer Zafri Baloch, but also hindering investigation by pressurising the Punjab Police.

He along with family members has appealed to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief minister and Chief Justice Supreme Court and Punjab IG to look into the matter and provide justice to the victims' families.

Tariq said that the accused Zafar Ali, Muhammad Asif, Farooq, Faiz, Imran, and Adnan with two unidentified accomplices had intercepted the victims when they were on their way to the court of a local judicial magistrate for hearing. The accused opened indiscriminate fire, as a result of which, three brothers Arshad, Tanveer and Mumtaz died on the spot.