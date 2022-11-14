Three of a family killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three of a family were killed and one injured in firing inside a house in Regi Sufaid Sang area on Sunday.
An official said one Nazir Ali, who had come from abroad, allegedly shot dead his wife Jannat and sister-in-law Nabila and injured his brother Ishaq. Reports said Nazir Ali later committed suicide.
However, police said the deceased Nazir Ali received three bullets, which would be investigated to find if he was shot or he committed suicide. Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman Sawera committed suicide by jumping from an overhead bridge on GT Road. The family said she was not mentally stable.
