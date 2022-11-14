Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy said to be a toy seller was shot dead by a security guard outside a hotel and the body was thrown in a garbage dump in the Boat Basin area on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Muhammad Umar, son of Khadim, was shot outside an eatery near the Bilawal Chowrangi in Boat Basin area while the body was thrown into a garbage dump near the Ziauddin Hospital within the Jackson police remits.

A security guard allegedly fired at a child that resulted in his death. Afterwards, the guard fled after dumping the body at the garbage dump. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to police, the deceased was a resident of Shireen Jinnah Colony, Clifton. It is yet to be ascertained how the incident actually took place; initially it was reported that Muhammad Umar was begging in front of a pizza shop and the security guard forbade him to beg there. As the boy did not heed the warning, the guard shot at the boy who sustained an injury. The guard was taking him on a motorcycle with one of his colleagues, and the child died near the Ziauddin Hospital, whereupon the security guard threw the child’s body at a garbage dump and escaped.

Later, it was reported that the deceased boy was selling toys. The father of the victim said that his son was not a beggar. The Boat Basin police have registered a case and started investigation.