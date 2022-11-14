Rally demands restoration of peace in South Waziristan

WANA: The Ulasi Pasoon on Sunday staged a rally for restoration of lasting peace and against the rising incidents of target-killing, extortion, lawlessness, kidnapping for ransom and other social crimes in the South Waziristan tribal district.
The Ulasi Pasoon is a conglomeration of almost all the political parties and rights organisations, including Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Democratic Movement. Besides people from all walks of life participated in the rally in a large number.
The leaders and participants of the rally urged the government and law enforcing agencies to take practical measures for restoration of lasting peace and an end to incidents of target-killing, extortion, lawlessness, kidnapping for ransom and other social crimes in the South Waziristan tribal district.
They said that it was the prime responsibility of civil administration and law enforcing agencies to bring about peace and provide protection to the property and life of people. The protesters said the government must take the militants to task and provide protection to traders, contractors, professionals and common people.
The leaders also urged the government to establish police stations in Azam Warsak, Speen, Shakai, Angoor Adda, Raghazai and Zarmillan and set up more police posts in various areas to tackle criminals and restore peace in the district.
