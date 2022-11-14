Los Angeles: Disney and Marvel´s highly anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” had a huge opening this weekend, taking in an estimated $180 million in North American theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
That domestic opening -- the 13th highest all-time, according to BoxOfficePro.com -- came as the film was raking in an impressive $330 million worldwide, a major boost for Hollywood after a lackluster October.
