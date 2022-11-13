Man dies as car falls into river in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a car plunged into the Indus River in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan on Saturday.

The car, carrying a couple, was on the way to Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan from Islamabad when it suddenly developed a fault and plunged into the Indus River.

The officials of Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Badshullah and his wife to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Badshullah dead while his wife was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, a man who had allegedly tortured to death his employee was arrested after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.

Gulfaraz, according to FIR lodged with the city police, had tortured to death his employee Mohammad Tahir, 15.