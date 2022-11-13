Man dies as car falls into river in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a car plunged into the Indus River in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan on Saturday.
The car, carrying a couple, was on the way to Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan from Islamabad when it suddenly developed a fault and plunged into the Indus River.
The officials of Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Badshullah and his wife to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Badshullah dead while his wife was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.
Meanwhile, a man who had allegedly tortured to death his employee was arrested after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.
Gulfaraz, according to FIR lodged with the city police, had tortured to death his employee Mohammad Tahir, 15.
LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has asked the administration and food department officials to ensure...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday indicted around 10 leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , including...
LAHORE: Farmers should complete wheat cultivation on maximum area by November 20, said Director General Agriculture...
MANSEHRA: The Food Department has cancelled the licences of as many as 20 outlets, which didn’t supply the...
MARDAN: District police arrested three proclaimed offenders, 21 gamblers and 23 other suspects during search and...
KOHAT: The police arrested three proclaimed offenders and their eight facilitators and 77 suspected persons during a...
Comments