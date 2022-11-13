3 POs among 85 suspects held in Kohat swoop

KOHAT: The police arrested three proclaimed offenders and their eight facilitators and 77 suspected persons during a search and strike operation in the limits Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station on Saturday.

The police said that they carried out search and strike operation in the sensitive areas of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, including Miangan Colony, Noor Illahi Colony, Akbarabad, Dhal and Behzadi,

Deputy Superintendent of Police, City Circle, Sadaat Khan and DSP Gumbat Asif Sharif headed the operation along with personnel of Elite Force and station house officers of the respective police stations.

Besides arresting three POs and their eight facilitators, 77 suspects were also apprehended during the operation.

Two Kalashnikovs, one each repeater and pistol, five pistols, six kilogram hashish and hundreds of cartridges were recovered from the accused.