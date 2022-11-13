Dengue claims life in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Another person died of dengue here on Saturday, raising the death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 18.

An official of the Health Department said that the patient, who died of dengue, belonged to Peshawar. He disclosed that 136 new cases of dengue had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the numbers had reached 20940 so far.

He said that in Peshawar alone, 84 cases of dengue were reported, raising the total numbers to 8833 in the provincial capital.

The official added that 16 new cases of dengue had been reported in Mardan, 19 cases in Bannu and 16 in Swabi.

During 24 hours, he said, six dengue patients were admitted in the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a total of 45 patients are currently under treatment for dengue.