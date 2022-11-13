Agriculture drone spraying tested

KARACHI: Syngenta Pakistan Limited, an agriculture innovation and technology firm, has piloted drone spraying services on approximately 5,000 acres of a local farmland, a statement said on Saturday.
The company offers crop protection, biologicals, seeds, crop-enhancement products, and digital services to farmers. It is for a first that a crop protection company in the country has provided such drone spray services.
Drone spraying services are used globally for
application of crop protection products as the technology offers precision, uniformity in spray, effective pest and disease control, and speed in farm operations.
Extending the service to farmers, the company aims to help transform agricultural practices in
the country, and to catalyse progress on making the agriculture sector more robust and technology-enabled.
Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Haseeb Baig, general manager at Syngenta Pakistan, said, “Labor availability and correct technique for spraying are contributors to our low yield in Pakistan.” He explained that drone spray technology helps enable farmers achieve effective pest control and farm level efficiency.
