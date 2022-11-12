Gen Bajwa visits Multan Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Multan.

General Bajwa, who is on farewell visits to different formations and garrisons, interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison. While interacting with the strike formations’ troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of motherland. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commander Southern Command.