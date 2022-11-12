Zaman Park turns into ‘no-go area’

LAHORE: Police commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken over the security of Zaman Park, the area where former prime minister Imran Khan lives and is currently recovering from an assassination attempt.

More than 15 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police commandos have reached Zaman Park to perform security duties at Imran Khan’s residence. The security of his residence has been tightened after a threat alert was issued for him. Sandbags have been placed along the walls of his residence along with cement blocks to avoid a terror attack. Besides, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park have also been secured with check-posts. More security cameras have been installed and female police personnel deployed in the area for checking of woman party leaders coming to meet Imran Khan.