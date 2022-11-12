Zaman Park turns into ‘no-go area’

LAHORE: Police commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken over the security of Zaman Park, the area where former prime minister Imran Khan lives and is currently recovering from an assassination attempt.
More than 15 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police commandos have reached Zaman Park to perform security duties at Imran Khan’s residence. The security of his residence has been tightened after a threat alert was issued for him. Sandbags have been placed along the walls of his residence along with cement blocks to avoid a terror attack. Besides, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park have also been secured with check-posts. More security cameras have been installed and female police personnel deployed in the area for checking of woman party leaders coming to meet Imran Khan.
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reached here and held a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman...
LAHORE: The Director General of National Accountability Bureau in Lahore, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, has been...
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted over the assassination of former...
ISLAMABAD: The back-to-back announcements made by multinational companies for closing their businesses in Pakistan...
LAHORE: Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, said on Friday Washington was keen to foster bilateral trade...
The AmmoDump Kwenia Shooting Range in Magadi, where Arshad Sharif spent the last hours of his life, has been shut down...
Comments