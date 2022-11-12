SHC disposes of plea against anti-encroachment drive in Mujahid Colony

The Sindh High Court on Friday disposed of a petition against an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Mujahid Colony in District Central after it was withdrawn by the petitioners.

The petitioners, including Musharraf Khan, submitted that KDA authorities were carrying out anti encroachment drive in the area without examining the legal status of the houses. They said the KDA anti-encroachment cell was demolishing their legal houses in the garb of an anti- encroachment drive. They further submitted that they had lawful documents which were issued by the government’s land-owning departments.

They requested the court to restrain the KDA and the KMC anti encroachment-cell from carrying out the demolition of their houses till the disposal of the petition. A division bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, questioned the maintainability of the petition and observed that the matter related to a controversy about facts and could not be entertained on writ jurisdiction.