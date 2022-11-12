Nafisa Shah opens drama festival in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Central PPP leader and MNA Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani attended the closing ceremony of the five-day drama festival organized by “The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Karachi” in collaboration with Khairpur Arts Council.

Dr Nafisa said it was her dream to establish an Open Air theatre in her city, which has come true. Addressed the closing ceremony and distribution of awards amongst best-performing dramatists, actors, poets and singers at Open Air Theatre Khairpur, she said it is her dream to promote arts activities and would continue to do so. She also commended the drama staged to highlight recent flood chaos and flood victims.

She said: “Seeing the full house of audience, including women in a drama festival, shows people’s interest in the promotion of recreational activities.”