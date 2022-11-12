Grenade lobbed at Kohat training school gate

KOHAT: Unidentified people threw a hand grenade at the main gate of the Police Training School here on Friday. However, there was no casualty.
Police said that the grenade exploded close to the main gate of the school. Afterwards, RPO Qasim Ali Khan along with DPO Shafiullah Gandapur and other officials rushed to the venue and a police team collected pieces of evidence from the scene.
The cops also collected footage from the CCTV cameras while
the CTD police registered a case of the incident and started further investigation.
