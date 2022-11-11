Three SC judges take oath today

ISLAMABAD: Three newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court (SC) will take oath today (Friday).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will administer oath of office to Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Judge of Sindh High Court, Justice Shahid Waheed, Judge of the Lahore High Court, and Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, at the Ceremonial Hall, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Invitations have been extended to the judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, secretaries of Ministry of Law & Justice, Federal Judicial Academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Bar Council, National Accountability Court, Supreme Court Bar Association, senior advocates, advocates-on-record and officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial, being the chairman of the commission, had approved the elevation of three judges of high courts to the Supreme Court.

After the commission recommended the elevation of these three judges, their names were referred to the parliamentary committee on the appointment of judges in superior courts. The parliamentary committee had also approved the elevation of these judges to the Supreme Court and, thereafter, the president of Pakistan had also approved their elevation to the apex court.

The senior-most judge of the Islamabad high Court (IHC), Justice Aamer Farooq, will take oath as IHC Chief Justice Friday (today). The oath-taking ceremony will be held in the President House. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Justice Aamer Farooq.