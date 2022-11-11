IHC rejects plea seeking Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a detailed decision on rejection of a petition filed for the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for not reportedly declaring his daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination forms.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb had reserved the verdict. A citizen, Hafiz Ehtesham, approached the high court for the disqualification of Imran Khan in the Tyrian White case. On January 21, 2019, the court rejected Imran Khan’s disqualification petition.

The court, in its detailed verdict, stated that the disqualification was sought on the charge related to Imran Khan’s private life. In this case, the issue of fundamental rights of a girl child was also connected and there was fear that the rights of the girl child would be affected by using the authority of the court in this case, it added. The order further stated that Imran Khan was elected from five constituencies in 2018 elections.