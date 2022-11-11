Imran’s sons reach Lahore to visit injured father

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan have arrived in Lahore to meet their father who was wounded in an assassination attempt during a long march in Wazirabad, reported local media.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal received them at the Lahore airport. The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at the Allahwala Chowk during the party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march. The PTI on Thursday resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.