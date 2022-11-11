Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian motorway to be completed in two years

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar has said Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian Motorway will be completed in two years.

A meeting was held in the committee room on the ongoing work on the project under the chair of Zahid Akhtar. Secretary Settlement Rafid Malhi, Member Central Zone National Highway and other officers were present while Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Gujrat, and Assistant Commissioners of Sambrial and Kharian participated through video link. The officers gave a briefing to Zahid Akhtar on the work on the motorway.

He said Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian Motorway will be completed within two years. He asked the DCs to hand over the required land to the authorities concerned immediately and the bodies concerned should complete the motorway alignment as soon as possible. He said Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian 69-km long motorway is being built to benefit the locals and industrialist community of the ‘industrial triangle.’

In the first phase, he added that the construction of a 35-km portion of the motorway has been started from Kharian. He issued instructions to the deputy commissioners that the construction work should also be started on the link roads to connect cities with it. There should be no compromise on the quality of the roads and material, he stressed.