PTI long march not to create hurdles in MBS visit: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the participants of long march would not create obstacles to the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), Geo News reported.
He said in a statement that Mohamed bin Salman would discuss the prospects of Saudi investment in Pakistan, oil refinery and other projects, which were launched during the PTI government’s tenure.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the post of president is a constitutional slot. He said the PTI would have no objection if the president wants to play a mediatory role and reposed confidence in the president.
