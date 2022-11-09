JCP okays confirmation of three additional judges of IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended the confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meeting of JCP on appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here which was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial being the Chairman of the Commission.

It was learnt the Commission after examining the performance of three additional judges of IHC approved their confirmation. The judges who were confirmed including Justice Ijaz Ishaq, Justice Arbab Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat.

The JCP has been established under the 18th constitutional amendment. After the confirmation of Additional Judges of the IHC, their names will be forwarded to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in the superior judiciary for its final approval.