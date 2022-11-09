PM Shehbaz Sharif. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, requesting him to form a judicial commission comprising available SC judges to know the facts behind the assassination attempt on the PTI Chairman Imran Khan near Wazirabad during the long march.



In his letter, the prime minister said the Judicial Commission could keep in view five questions while probing the attack on PTI chairman. Firstly, the letter raised the question as to which law enforcement agencies were responsible of providing security to the convoy and secondly what were the SoPs and security measures. Whether those SoPs and measures were followed or not?

The letter also questioned whether there were more than one shooters and how many gunmen fired at the convoy and what was the nature of injuries of Imran Khan. Also, whether it was a planned conspiracy to eliminate Imran Khan or an act of an individual.

The letter also questioned whether the law enforcement agencies and administration followed the prescribed investigation protocol and evidence collection lapses and who should be responsible for them.

The letter also questioned whether the investigation into the incident was being deliberately impeded and which elements were doing so and what were their objectives behind the same. The prime minister’s letter also mentioned the delay in registering a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

It added that the law enforcement agencies and investigating authorities functioning under the PTI-backed Punjab government have failed to adhere to the rules regarding the investigation of the attack, including carelessness in securing the crime scene and the container.

The prime minister wrote that Khan’s medical report is yet to be taken into custody for forensic analysis. It reasoned that the PTI chief was directly taken to a cancer hospital, which remains an unregistered medico-legal centre. “The way the Punjab government handled matters following the firing incident, gives way to doubts that evidences on the spot could be distorted,” the letter said.

The letter maintained that the Punjab government’s mishandling of the probing process following the incident will likely result in compromised evidence. The prime minister said that the federal government would be grateful to the CJP for implementation on its letter for the sake of rule of law in the country adding that the government would also extend full cooperation to the commission in this connection.

The letter said that the country was under unrest and chaos following the tragic Wazirabad firing incident while there was also a threat to lives and properties of citizens due to poisoned hatred speeches of PTI leaders and violence across the country.

The prime minister in his letter also pointed out that a nefarious campaign was being run for character assassination of state institutions, particularly the armed forces. Moreover, the letter states that violent attacks were being launched on private and public buildings, Governor’s House in Lahore and other installations.

The prime minister observed that it had become vital that the Supreme Court constitutes a judicial commission for the purpose of knowing facts and people’s confidence as the SC always played a key part for the supremacy of Constitution and law. “The prevailing circumstances have endangered law and order situation and security and state institutions,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting him to constitute a Judicial Commission from available SC judges to probe the mysterious killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead in Kenya last month.

The letter said the judicial commission could consider five questions to know the facts behind Arshad Sharif’s murder. Firstly, a question could be raised as to what procedure Arshad Sharif adopted to proceed abroad and as to who facilitated his departure abroad in August, this year.

Secondly, whether any federal or provincial agency or administration was aware of threats being given to the assassinated journalist. Thirdly, what circumstances forced Arshad Sharif to travel to Kenya from the UAE.

Fourthly, what was the truth behind the firing incident which killed him. Shehbaz Sharif said that the formation of a commission is necessary to uphold the rule of law in the country. He also assured the CJP that the federal government would extend full possible support to the judicial commission while investigating the murder.

The letter also requested for probing Arshad Sharif’s contacts before leaving the country saying that his mother had also requested for the constitution of a judicial commission. It says that doubts were raised over the federal government’s agencies and state institutions and, therefore, it was necessary to probe the incident to restore public trust.