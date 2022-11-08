Delay in Arshad’s postmortem report: IHC issues notices to PIMS, capital admn on mother’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Islamabad administration after hearing the plea of slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother against delay in providing the post-mortem report of her deceased son.

IHC’s Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing and instructed PIMS and the Islamabad administration to respond to the high court’s notice by November 15. Barrister Shoaib Razak appeared before the court on behalf of Arshad Sharif’s mother, Riffat Ara Alvi. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 15.

In her petition, Arshad’s mother stated that the focal person of their family had sought a post-mortem report from the local administration on November 3. It maintained that the administration had, however, told them that they did not have the report and that it was with the police. She added when the family’s focal person went to the police, they also turned them away and told the deceased’s family to contact the administration.

According to the petition, the family repeatedly contacted PIMS management but they had neither provided the report nor denied it. “The PIMS and local administration have kept Arshad Sharif’s family in the dark about the post-mortem report and humiliated them during this difficult time,” said the application.

The petitioner said that she feared that the autopsy report would be altered to distort the facts and thus, they should be kept informed at all times to ensure transparency. Riffat Ara requested that the entire process be carried out without any third-party intervention and that the focal person of the family is included in the entire process. “The postmortem report should be provided to Arshad Sharif’s family and should not be made public without the family’s permission,” requested the petitioner.