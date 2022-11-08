Asad Qaiser urges govt to call fresh polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Monday asked the federal government to announce the date for the fresh elections at the earliest.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government was unpopular therefore it should call the elections forthwith. On the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl dissident leader Maulana Gul Naseeb was also present.

Asad Qaisar said the PTI was a popular political party and it was evident from the fact that former prime minister Imran Khan had won the by-elections from almost all constituencies. Distancing the PTI from the protest outside the residence of the corps commander Peshawar, he said that his party would never malign the Pakistan Army.

He said the PTI had an issue with a particular army officer, who was named after the attack on Imran Khan. Asad Qaiser said that the PTI discouraged the trend of chanting slogans against the Pakistan Army.

Talking of the recent attack on his party chief in Wazirabad, the NA former speaker said Imran Khan had received four bullets and these could be seen in the X-ray. He hoped the first information report of the attack on Imran Khan would be registered on the order of the Supreme Court. Asad Qaiser said the PTI had made all arrangements for the long march toward Islamabad.