4,858 fined for environmental pollution

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Police issued 4,858 fine tickets to vehicles for causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns during the last 06 months in the federal capital, a police spokesman said.

The Islamabad police have intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns. During the last 06 months, Islamabad capital police issued fine tickets to 2,348 vehicles for using pressure horns and 2510 vehicles for smoke-emitting.

In this regard, all Zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. While SSP Traffic is supervising these campaigns by himself.

Mobile squads of Islamabad capital police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. These squads patrol in various areas and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise pollution and emitting smoke.