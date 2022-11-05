Senator Sherry Rehman tops COP27 list of dignitaries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed at top of the list of people to attend the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

In a list released by The Washington Post, five people were mentioned who could help determine the outcome of the negotiations. Sherry Rehman tops the list, while other names included are Jennifer Morgan Germany’s climate envoy, John Kerry US climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua from China, Vanessa Nakate Ugandan activist.

The Post said that Senator Rehman’s leading role on the issue of climate justice will play a key role in urging the developed and wealthy countries, who are among the major polluters, to compensate lower-income countries facing the loss and damage from climate-induced events.

Earlier last week, the Federal Minister also topped the list published by Climate Home News, which mentioned nine world leaders influencing the climate agenda on key issues, and the Federal Minister was identified as a climate victim defender among the global leaders.

For being recognized as a leading voice on climate change, Senator Rehman said it is an honour to be among such distinguished global leaders. “This COP comes at a pivotal time for humanity, and we hope that the world can band together in the face of the global climate crisis,” she said.

“Pakistan’s position at COP27 is clear – we must advocate for climate justice, so the burdens of climate-induced disasters are shared equitably amongst the Global North and the Global South.”