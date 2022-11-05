Punjab Governor House requests foolproof security

Punjab Governor House. Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: Punjab Governor House administration Friday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police requesting deployment of more police force for security of Punjab Governor and his family, staff residing in the Governor House.

The Governor House requested Punjab government to take all possible measures to stop the mob from entering the premises. The administration also requested registering the cases against the protesters for breaking the law.

Earlier, unruly mobs of PTI gathered outside the Punjab Governor House Friday evening and tried to crash the front gate on the Mall, burnt tires, tried to climb the gate and vandalised the CCTV cameras. Besides, angry PTI supporters gathered in a big number at different points of Lahore and staged protest against the attack on party Chairman Imran Khan.