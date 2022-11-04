CJP chairs launching of documentary ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday emphasized the need for research to strike balance between freedom of expression, social media rights and the integrity of the people.

Umar Ata Bandial visited the Secretariat of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to chair the official launching of the documentary, ‘Adlia Ka Safar-75 Saal’ which was prepared basically for the 9th International Judicial Conference held in September 2022.

The Chief Justice also underscored the need to activate the role of Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanisms in dispensing justice for the people of Pakistan and expressed the hope that the Secretariat would continue organizing such events.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by his fellow judges, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, who supervised the conference as members of the organizing committee.

Ata Bandial appreciated the efforts of the Secretariat of LJCP and the Pakistan Television team for coming up with such a documentary that covered the judicial history of 75 years since the independence of Pakistan.

He also hoped that the PTV would keep on supporting the LJCP Secretariat for awareness among the general public about the laws and access to justice. The documentary gives a brief picture of the evolution of the judicial system in Pakistan along with the infrastructure development and expansion. It also reflects upon the future track and the modernizing system for the efficient administration of justice in the age of technology.